Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,787 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Alkermes worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 292.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

