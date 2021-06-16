Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Harmonic worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.85 million, a PE ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.