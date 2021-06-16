Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Under Armour worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Under Armour by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

