Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,563 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Photronics worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Photronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock valued at $745,525. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

