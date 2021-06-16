Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 174,790 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $304,839.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

