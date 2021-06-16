Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,433 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

