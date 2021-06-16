Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,844 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.