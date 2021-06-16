Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,919 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 82,919 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

