Privatix Price Up 3% Over Last Week (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Privatix has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $70,226.81 and approximately $23,432.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Privatix Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

