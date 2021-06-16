Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Hits $734,982.72

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $734,982.72 and $100,386.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00178096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00933635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.14 or 1.00086026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

