Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $220.81 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $13.42 or 0.00034530 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $220.81 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

