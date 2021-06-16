Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.64

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 407128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $3,652,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,745,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

