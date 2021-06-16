ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 13th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 256,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

