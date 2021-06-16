ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.31

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $7.55. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 556,747 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PRQR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

