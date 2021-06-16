Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.29 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $661,071.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075401 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002826 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013983 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.