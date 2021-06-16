Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 130,644 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $67,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.39. 5,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,229. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.99.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,035 shares of company stock valued at $86,677,226 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

