Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $76,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,395. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

