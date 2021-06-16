Prudential Financial Inc. Has $71.57 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Raymond James worth $71,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.04. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

