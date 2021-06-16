Prudential Financial Inc. Has $72.57 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537,315 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $72,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 20,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $2,770,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

