Prudential Financial Inc. Has $74.49 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,334,698 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $74,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 45,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

