Prudential Financial Inc. Has $80.35 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Werner Enterprises worth $80,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 183,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 5,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.