Prudential Financial Inc. Has $81.60 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of EPAM Systems worth $81,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.30 and a 52 week high of $513.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

