Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199,485 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Darden Restaurants worth $68,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,444. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

