Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $74,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $186.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.52. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

