Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $79,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. HSBC lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $687.38. 4,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

