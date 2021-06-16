Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $72,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,393.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. 142,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.