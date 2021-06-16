Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 36,751 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,751 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $80,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,465 shares of company stock worth $9,195,746 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $644.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,188. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

