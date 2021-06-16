Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 927,706 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 927,706 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of NRG Energy worth $82,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 17,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

