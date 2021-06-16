PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PTC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PTC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

