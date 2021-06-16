Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00. Puma has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

