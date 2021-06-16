PumaPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $495,955.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $495,955.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00756072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.30 or 0.07665670 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

