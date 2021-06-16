Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $6,777.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

