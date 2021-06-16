Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.11. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

