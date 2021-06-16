Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Down 31.1% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00028625 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $44,394.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00181602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00935113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.95 or 0.99739122 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.