Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hyatt Hotels Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.94).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

H opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,484 shares of company stock worth $539,189. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

