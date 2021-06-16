Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

