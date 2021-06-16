Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lifted by Analyst

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $538.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 285,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

