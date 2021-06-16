Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BeiGene in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BGNE stock opened at $332.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.13. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BeiGene by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total transaction of $1,111,671.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

