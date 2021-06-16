Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

