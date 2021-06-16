Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

Cascades stock opened at C$14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

