Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

NYSE:CHH opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

