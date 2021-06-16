Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Reduced by Analyst

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

NYSE CXP opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

