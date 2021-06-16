Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Limited Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

GENI opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

