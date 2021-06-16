Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.40.

NTR opened at C$76.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.40. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$41.50 and a 1-year high of C$79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.40%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

