Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE PK opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $426,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

