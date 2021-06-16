Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Increased by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.