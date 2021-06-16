QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.58

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

