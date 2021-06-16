Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Head-To-Head Analysis

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G6 Materials and Quad/Graphics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $920,000.00 19.51 -$1.01 million N/A N/A Quad/Graphics $2.93 billion 0.07 -$128.30 million N/A N/A

G6 Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quad/Graphics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for G6 Materials and Quad/Graphics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares G6 Materials and Quad/Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -33.99% -99.25% -56.94% Quad/Graphics -3.76% 12.34% 0.77%

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats G6 Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies. The company also offers a selection of graphene and other 2D based R&D materials through its e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers a portfolio of specialty fused filament fabrication filaments; and holds new proprietary technology encompassing the preparation and separation of atomic layers of graphene. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

