Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,456.86

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $15,456.86 and $93.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00150149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00184755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00941755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.00 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

