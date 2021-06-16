QunQun Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $1.17 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

